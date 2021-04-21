William J. “Bill” Huss, 85, of Dubuque, IA, went home to God on April 19, 2021.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Rev. David Schatz officiating. Private family burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. A livestream of the funeral Mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 4 p.m.
Bill was born on January 9, 1936, at his home in Dubuque, IA, during a blizzard and ice storm, the son of Arthur and Marie (Hartman) Huss. He graduated from St. Columbkille High School in 1954 where he excelled in numerous sports including football and basketball. He attended Loras College on a basketball scholarship.
Bill married the love of his life Joyce F. “Joy” Pusateri on November 8, 1958, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
His community service included being a proud member of the Iowa Army National Guard, along with officiating for city, high school and college football and basketball games. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Norte Dame fan.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his family; his 12 grandchildren were very special to him. He will be remembered for his ability to make people laugh.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce; they were blessed with five children: Gina (Kevin) Danner, of Asbury, Steve (Joanne) Huss, of Dubuque, Todd (Kim) Huss, of Sarasota, FL, Sharon (Kelly) Myers, of Dubuque, and Cara (Jim) Marek, of Cedar Rapids. Twelve grandchildren, Ashley (Christoph) Esch, Alyssa (Jason) Leutzinger, Ali Danner, Daniel (Kara) Huss, Brian (Michelle) Huss, Christopher (Stacy) Huss, Kaitlyn Huss, Mitchell Huss, Nick Huss, Zach (fiancé Sarah) Myers, Chelsea Myers, Erica Marek; and nine great grandchildren. Sisters-in-law, Judith Flanagan, of Ackley, IA, Jeanne (Wayne) Schrobilgen, of Dubuque, and Andrea Schwegman, of Davenport; brother-in-law, Jeff Pusateri, of Florida; along with many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gina Danner; his mother and father; a brother, Donald (Ruth) Huss; his sister, Donna Jean (Lavern) Mueller; his in-laws, Frank and Ann Pusateri; brother-in-law, Mike Pusateri and many lifelong friends.
The family would like to thank the health care professionals and Hospice of Dubuque for all their wonderful care and kindness they gave to Bill and his family.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque or St. Columbkille Church.