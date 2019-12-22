Dawn S. Woodhouse Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Dec 22, 2019 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dawn S. Woodhouse, 75, of Dubuque, died December 20, 2019. Dawn’s celebration of life will be held from 3 until 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, in East Dubuque, Ill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today