WAUKON, Iowa — Debra Darling, 59, of Waukon, Iowa, died February 29, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, March 11th, at the Community Center in New Albin, IA. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements.
