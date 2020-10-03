WINTHROP, Iowa — Kathleen “Kay” Naber, 91, of Winthrop, Iowa, died peacefully at her home on Thursday morning, October 1, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment: St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask inside the funeral home and church. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone.
Kathleen Alice Steffen was born on July 30, 1929, in Luxembourg, Iowa, the daughter of Aloysius W. & Mary M. (Maiers) Steffen. She received her education at the Luxembourg School. Kay was united in marriage to William Gerald Naber on November 8, 1950, in Luxembourg, Iowa. Kay was a mother and farmer, helping Bill with all the work on the farm. Bill died on October 31, 1992, and Kay later moved to Winthrop. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where she had been active in the choir. Kay enjoyed crocheting, baking and playing cards with her friends at Delhi for 35 years.
Kay is survived by her five children: Craig (Deb) Naber, of Winthrop, Mary Kay Naber, of Winthrop, Jerry (Dee) Naber, of Winthrop, Bret (Kathie) Naber, of Hiawatha, and Bill (Tammy) Naber, of Quasqueton; Nine grandchildren: Jared, Lauren & Ricky Riis, Kevin & Jessica Naber, Jeremy Ryan & Michael Naber and Kaylee & Brock Naber; Seven great grandchildren; Sister: Rita Willenbring, of Cascade; Sister-in-law: Kay Steffen, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband; and five siblings: Aggie Demmer, Esther Bockenstedt, Sally Naber, Dottie Maiers and Gene Steffen.