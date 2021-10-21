Edwin H. Handfelt Telegraph Herald Oct 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MENOMINEE, Ill. — Edwin H. Handfelt, 96, of Menominee, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Menominee-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Ask Amy: Cousin feels violated over childhood abuse Prep volleyball: Trailblazers sweep through regional opener, advance to semis Dubuque County to be well-represented at state cross country next week Police: 1 hurt in crash at Dubuque intersection Western Dubuque's Biermann follows her dream to the University of Iowa