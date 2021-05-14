Erica Marie Droessler, age 41, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Darlington, WI, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI, surrounded by her family after a very courageous battle with cancer.
She was born February 12, 1980, in Darlington, the daughter of Tom and Kris (Murray) Reichling. Erica grew up in Darlington where she graduated from Darlington High School in 1998. Following high school, Erica attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
Once she earned her degree, Erica started her career in Human Resources — eventually finding her place at Southwest Health as the Human Resources Director. Her leadership skills left a lasting impression on everyone she worked with.
Erica was united in marriage to her best friend and soulmate Adam Droessler on December 31, 2019, at the Galena Brewing Co. in Galena, IL. Erica and Adam instantly created a life full of love and laughter. Erica was most happy sitting with her boys listening to Adam sing and play his guitar.
Erica is survived by her husband Adam at home; her two sons that she loved with her whole heart: Tavin Brunkow and Dax Droessler; her parents: Tom and Kris Reichling, of Darlington; one sister: Jenna (Reid) Gill, of Darlington; her parents-in-law: Gary and Julie Droessler, of Cuba City; a brother-in-law: Nate (Tiffany) Droessler, of Galena, IL; two sisters-in-law: Rebecca (Kurt) Mersch, of Fox Lake, WI, and Sarah Droessler, of Platteville, WI; her nieces and nephews: Reese and Blythe Gill, Boone, Finley, and Jeter Droessler, Audrey and Whitley Mersch; her grandmother: Mary Lou Murray, of Darlington; her grandfather: David Reichling, of Darlington; a grandmother-in-law: Juanita Droessler, of Kieler; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather: Francis “Buzz” Murray; her grandmother: Donna Reichling; her step-grandmother: Joann Reichling; two aunts: Jennifer Reichling and Theresa Thompson; two uncles: Tim Murray and Lane Thompson; and one cousin: Myles Reichling.
Erica was many things, but her proudest title was mom. She loved her two boys fiercely and did everything she could to make sure they knew how proud she was of them. When Erica wasn’t chasing after her boys, she was shopping, traveling, spending time at the lake, but mostly, spreading her contagious laughter amongst her friends and family. Erica’s positivity was one of her strongest attributes. Her strength and ability to do everything with grace will forever be remembered by her family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will take place Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Erica’s name.