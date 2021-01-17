Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Donna M. Goerdt, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial to follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.
Dianne M. Sieverding, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Wake service: 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque. Burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dubuque.