Jeffery J. Glass, Cassville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, J & J Sandbar, Cassville.
Charles Miehe, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, and from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, Belmont Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18 at the church.
Benjamin Quick, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Route 35 Pub & Pizza, Bloomington.
Melvin W. Reittinger, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today with a prayer service at 3 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 2860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, Resurrection Church.
Ernest J. Thole, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Ronn L. Toebaas, Galena, Ill. — Service: 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, Grace Episcopal Church, Galena.
Michael J. Vandenberg, Dubuque — Graveside service: 5:30 p.m. today, Linwood Cemetery.
Daniel J. Willenborg, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Christopher K. Woolf, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, followed by a celebration of life at “R Place,” East Dubuque, Ill.
