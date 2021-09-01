Brad C. Bell, 39, of Dubuque and formerly of Bellevue, Iowa, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue, where a time of sharing will follow.

