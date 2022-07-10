Byrl Ann Nesteby, 88, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Unity-Point Finley Hospital. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. Funeral Service on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Deacon Christopher Nesteby (grandson) will officiate. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Byrl was born March 11, 1934 in Dubuque, the daughter of Clyde and Mildred Janzen. She graduated from East Dubuque High School, and was voted Homecoming Queen. On July 26, 1952, Byrl married Richard H. Nesteby at Wesley United Methodist Church, East Dubuque. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2008. She was employed in ARA Services at John Deere Dubuque Works for 28 years. Byrl was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church in East Dubuque, and taught Sunday School at Immanuel Congregational UCC in Dubuque for 20 years. In her younger years, Byrl and her husband enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, watching Richard at the stock car races, and traveling all over the country on their motorcycle. She donated Christmas gifts to the residents of Sunnycrest, and also donated school supplies for kids. She loved playing cards, and was a member of the same card club from the 1960’s to the 1980’s. Byrl loved to read, going through 3 novels a week. She was devoted to her special canine companion, Sadie. Above all, she was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother, and she will be sadly missed.
Byrl is survived by her children, Scott (Pam) Nesteby, of Asbury, Michael Nesteby, of Dubuque, Jim (Marlene) Nesteby, of East Dubuque, and Sherry (Jim) Welter, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Steven Nesteby, Kristina Nesteby, Christopher (Danielle) Nesteby, Lynnann (Jim) Godwin, Joseph Welter, and Andrew (Jessica) Welter; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; her parents; her sister, Wilma (Jeff) Sample; and her brother, Carl (Betty) Janzen.
The family would like to thank the Asbury 1st Responders, and the Doctors and Nurses at Finley Hospital ER and ICU.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation to her favorite charities.
