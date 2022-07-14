HANOVER, Ill. — Jared C. Spahn, 83, passed away Friday, July 8th, 2022, at his home near Hanover, Illinois. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations will be given to St Mary Catholic Church in Elizabeth. Jared was born July 18th, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Charles Spahn II and Dorothy Rose Spahn. He attended Loras Academy in Dubuque. He then attended Loras College, majoring in chemistry and minoring in theology. Jared worked as a computer consultant for many years before he and his wife Phyllis and their youngest son Kyle built and operated Rocky Waters Vineyard and Winery, which opened on July 4, 2008 on 120 acres outside Hanover, Illinois. Jared married Phyllis White of Worthington, Iowa, on September 1st, 1962. Together they raised five children and celebrated nearly 60 years of marriage. Jared is survived by Phyllis of Hanover, IL; their five children, Charles (Sandra) Spahn III of Layfayette, IN, Sarah (Wes) Smith of Mt. Dora, FL, Christopher (Wendi) Spahn of Chandler, AZ, Nicholle (Luca) DeVecchi of Gallatin, TN, and Kyle (Ashley) Spahn of Hanover, IL; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert (Susan) Spahn of Rochester, NY. Jared is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy; and his brother, Charles Spahn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.