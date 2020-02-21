KIELER, Wis. — Clotilda M. Muller, 94, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by her family. She was lifted up into the loving arms of our Lord and was able to join her husband, parents, siblings and extended family.
Clotilda was born on April 30, 1925, in Kieler, Wisconsin, the daughter of Francis “Frank” and Kathryn (Schroeder) Averkamp. She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Parish. She graduated from Cuba City High School as valedictorian after completing high school in three years. Mom married Dad, Irvin Muller, on May 7, 1947, and proceeded to have all nine of her children baptized and raised in the same faith-based community that guided her throughout her entire life. Irvin preceded her in death on March 22, 1998.
Clotilda worked as a waitress at the Dug Out Supper Club and Country Heights Supper Club, a clerk at the Kieler Store in Dickeyville, a bookkeeper for Montgomery Wards in Plattevile, and at the Kieler Cheese Factory/Kieler Dairy.
Mom started singing in the church choir as a teenager, taking a “brief break” after the birth of her oldest son but was soon to return to the choir after her mom (Grandma Averkamp) and our dad gave her the support and encouragement to continue her love for worshiping God in song. Mom continued this lovely mission for over 75 years, receiving a Papal Blessing from Pope Francis for her years of dedication. She climbed the stairs and took “her place” on the top tier for countless Sunday, wedding, First Communion, Confirmation and funeral Masses.
After the age of 90 when the journey up the stairs of the church to the choir loft became too difficult, she sat “downstairs” and continued to praise our Lord in song. When she attended Mass anywhere, one of the first things she would do was to look at the hymns that were scheduled for the Mass. Sometimes she would whisper to me, “I don’t know this one.” I would always smile at her and say, “When the music begins you will know it.” She would be singing along before we got to the chorus.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Jean (Mike) Ede, Dubuque, IA, Sharon (Jim) Neis, Kieler, WI, and Barbara (Kevin) Moeller, Dubuque, IA; her sons, Keith (Jean) Muller, Tennyson, WI, Kenneth (Lois) Muller, Roger (Pat) Muller, Ronald (Mary) Muller, and Phil (Traci) Muller, all of Cuba City, WI, and Nick (Kim) Muller, of Dickeyville, WI; 30 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Parker; her siblings, Dorothy Snyder, Margaret Kieler, Bertha McMahon, Francis Averkamp, Al Averkamp, Rita Udelhofen and Mary Averkamp; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Our family wishes to give a sincere thank you to the entire staff at Enoble Manor, Stonehill Franciscan Services and Hospice of Dubuque.
