MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Our hearts are broken to announce the sudden and peaceful passing of a cherished husband and best friend Charles Francis Pins. Chuck was a gentle, wise soul, a husband, brother, uncle, a writer, musician, lyricist, and the ultimate wordsmith.
Chuck was the beloved son of the late Helen and Val Pins, of Dubuque, and brother to the late Richard Pins, of Gurnee, Illinois, and James Pins, of Dubuque.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Blair; sister, Susan Bettcher (Lester); brother, Jack Pins (Paula); and sister-in-law, Judy Pins.
Chuck’s nieces and nephews include Melanie Pins, Addison Aronson, Brett (Krystal) and Greg Koppes, Sharmin Koppes, Jeff Pins, Stephanie (Flint) Sackett and Abby (Brian) Jones.
Further survived by Chuck’s second Mother Barbara Blair. He was the cherished brother-in-law to Diane Blair, Kevin (Melanie) Blair, Janet (Mike) Hagen, James (Donna) Blair, and Uncle to the vast Blair, Hagen and Reilly families.
Chuck was a Renaissance man. In addition to composing and performing countless songs, he was an avid reader and fiction writer. His “timeless” relationships with so many people from such varied backgrounds speak volumes about the kind of a man he was. He was filled with kindness, bright light, adventure, creativity and love.
Those fortunate enough to have conversations with Chuck about spirituality, religion, the universe and the finite role we play while living on this earth will find some comfort in his passing. Chuck had it figured out and his influences on all of us will live on.
A celebration of Chuck’s life, including music, story-telling and memories, will be held Friday, June 11, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hubbard Park Lodge 3565 North Morris Blvd., Milwaukee, WI, 53211.
No flowers please. Those wishing to donate to an organization that supports the healing power of music, please consider: Guitars 4 Vets (guitars4vets.org).