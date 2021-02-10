Donna M. Hartmann, 84, of Dubuque, IA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church with Rev. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, where a parish wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Please remember to wear your mask and social distance.
Donna was born on February 8, 1936, in Sherrill, IA, the daughter of Howard and Lucille (Nauman) Beau. She married William “Bill” Hartmann on December 26, 1953, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Donna was self-employed for many years and took pride in her work as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved tending to the flowers in her yard and was always quick to rid the yard of any weeds with her weed whip.
She is survived by her 5 children, Bill (Janet) Hartmann, Tina (Clyde) Mihalakis, Kim (Randy) Kunkel, Sandi (Sam) Hough, Laurie (Ron) Helbing; 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren with two more on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Lynn (Wayne) Millman and Lois (Troy) Reed
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, on October 15, 1995, her parents, Howard and Lucille Beau, and her sisters, Mary French and Barb Trowbridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Sara L. for the wonderful care they provided to Donna.