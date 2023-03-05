DYERSVILLE, Iowa — John W. Lansing, 85, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at his home in Dyersville, Iowa, surrounded with love.

Visitation for John will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, IA and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Funeral Home. Services for John will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, Iowa. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Farley, with a Flag Presentation afforded by the Dyersville American Legion Post #137.

