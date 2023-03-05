DYERSVILLE, Iowa — John W. Lansing, 85, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at his home in Dyersville, Iowa, surrounded with love.
Visitation for John will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, IA and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Funeral Home. Services for John will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday at the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, Iowa. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Farley, with a Flag Presentation afforded by the Dyersville American Legion Post #137.
John was born on March 27, 1937 in Dyersville, IA, the son of Lawrence and Amanda (Gaul) Lansing. He received his education from St. Francis Country School. On June 13, 1959 he was united in marriage to Rita Wille, the daughter of Joseph and Theresa (Schaefer) Wille, at St. Joseph Church in Garnavillo, Iowa.
John served in the Navy for two years as a boiler tech on the ship USS Rooks. He retired from John Deere Dubuque Works, after 27 years. John and Rita farmed south of Farley for 38 years and raised 11 children there. He also worked maintenance at Riverbend in Cascade. He loved woodworking, gardening, winemaking, and children.
Recommended for you
He is survived by his wife, Rita, of 63 years, 10 children, Julie (Steve) Leibold of Earlville, Shirley (Mark) Singsank of Dyersville, Sharon (Jason) Wegh of Tower Lakes, IL, Randy (LuAnn) Lansing Nashville, NC, Rodney (Sue) Lansing of Dyersville, Carol (Mike) Kilkelly of Belleville, WI, Jim (Amy) Lansing of Cedar Rapids, Laura (Mike) Decker of Delhi, Mike (Jill) Lansing of Waukee, IA, Amanda (Nick) Gansemer of Cedar Rapids, daughter-in-law Joan Goedken of Peosta; 31 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and one on the way, his siblings Jerome (Mary) Lansing of Dyersville, Verna (LeRoy) Bries of Guttenberg, William (Joan) Lansing of Worthington and in-laws Leon (Betty) Mullis of Dyersville, Bernice Lansing of Dyersville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, one son Jerry Lansing, one son-in-law Peter Knipper, siblings, Joseph Lansing, Art Lansing, Wilma Mullis, and Catherine Engelken; and in-laws Ruth Lansing and Hugo Engelken.
Memorials for John may be given to the Seton School System, Beckman Catholic High School, Divine Word College or Hospice of Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.