Joan Berning, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Janis L. Carroll, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Dorothy M. Gabrenja, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 am to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Shirley A. Hrubik, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Bernard L. Keller, Stitzer, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Stitzer United Methodist Church.
Terry J. Lang, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, St. Mary’s Church, McGregor, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas J. Moses, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona.
Karen S. Potter, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Evelyn M. Redman, Patch Grove, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Garrity Funeral Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Richard D. Snyder, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
John J. Thill, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Beverly A. White, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary Jo Wilke, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Faith Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Mary A. Yager, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.