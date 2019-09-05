MENOMINEE, Ill. — Eldon Joseph Budden, 94, of Menominee, IL, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Nativity BVM Church at Menominee, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish rosary/prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. There will also be a visitation from 9:15 — 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the Church, where the Nativity BVM Holy Name Society will recite the rosary at 9:45 a.m.
Eldon was born on January 2, 1925, in Menominee Township of Jo Daviess County, the son of Joseph and Irene (Hilby) Budden. Eldon farmed for many years in Menominee Twp. He was a member of Nativity BVM Parish and its Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus of Galena, Council #696, a member of the Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau and a former member of the Menominee Village Board. Eldon was an avid euchre player and played in many euchre tournaments. He was an avid Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Eldon was also the first road commissioner for the Village of Menominee. Eldon enjoyed his hunting trips to South Dakota, and his fishing trips to Canada with his family and friends.
Surviving is his sister, Wilma Budden, of Menominee; a brother-in-law, Ed Handfelt, of Waunakee, WI, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews, and great, great, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Irene; his siblings, Alverna (Leo) Ramaker, Evelyn Handfelt, Eloyse (Dick) Runde, Donald (Irene) Budden; and nephews, David Ramaker, Dave Girton, Mike Uthe, Andy Runde and Joey Westhoff.
“Live like you’re going to die tomorrow, and farm like you’re going to live forever.”
Eldon’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for the special kindness shown to Eldon.