DAVENPORT, Iowa — Margaret “Maggie” Mary Konrardy, 76, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Promedica in Davenport. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 4-7 pm at the Runge Mortuary with a prayer service at 7 pm. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Maggie was born June 20, 1946 in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of John and Almira (Zust) Potras. She attended Clarke College in Dubuque, studying art. She was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She married Robert “Bob” Konrardy on June 20, 1966 in Dubuque, IA. She worked part time for many area businesses including, Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s and Payless Shoe Store. Maggie was family oriented and was a very social person who never knew a stranger. She was a gifted artist especially in pastel portraits. She enjoyed sitting on her porch swing listening and watching the birds. Maggie also loved going to casinos and traveling. Some of her destinations included: Europe, Hawaii, Germany, Italy, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bob, sons: Joel (Karen), Ken and Tom (Jen) Konrardy, all of Davenport, grandchildren: Tyler (Sallie), Tanner, Peyton and Hayden Konrardy, all of Davenport, siblings: Mary Ann (Jim) McCann, Gilbert, IA, Mike (Linda) Potras, Las Cruces, NM, Frank (Janet) Potras, Lake Havasu City, AZ and Louise (Randy) Chapman, Asbury, IA along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her parents and sisters, Rose Jones and Loretta Potras preceded her in death.
