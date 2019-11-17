Robert C. Caley, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, and after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Mary Ann Carroll, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Ricky L. Coble, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary E. Kilcoyne, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Duwaine Kuper, Scotch Grove, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Maria A. Pitt, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 4:30 p.m. today, Wartburg Theological Seminary, 333 Wartburg Place.
Ronald J. Smyth, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.