Ronald F. Richeson, beloved husband, father and papa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 29, 2020, at home.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is assisting the family.
Ronald was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on September 19, 1941. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1959. Soon after graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17. He served honorably from 1959- 1963.
On August 17, 1963, Ronald married Margo Zimmerman and they were happily married for 56 years. During these years they raised three children and enjoyed six grandchildren.
Ronald was employed by John Deere for 30 years as a machine operator. Retirement was full of enjoyment. He loved taking care of his yard and writing movie reviews for the TH and Golden View. Winter months in warm places was a must, so much to see and do. Vacations over the years always included a city with a Major League Baseball team so that a game could be enjoyed.
But more than anything he loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, proud father and doting papa. A loyal friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Ron is survived by his wife, Margo; his daughters, Lisa (Thomas) Gilbertson and Laura (Roger) Brandel; his son, Daniel (Cathy) Richeson; six grandchildren, Cory (Melanie) Gilbertson, Mitchell Gilbertson, Hope Gilbertson, Hannah (fiance Jason) Brandel, Tessa Brandel and Jenna Brandel.
Ronald’s family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to Dr. Jennifer Burds and Dr. Tauseef for their kindness and care over the years.