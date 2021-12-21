POTOSI, Wis. — Cornelia C. Fishnick, 92, of Potosi, died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, where services will follow. Burial will be in Van Buren Cemetery in Potosi.

Tags

Recommended for you