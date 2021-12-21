Cornelia C. Fishnick Telegraph Herald Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POTOSI, Wis. — Cornelia C. Fishnick, 92, of Potosi, died on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, where services will follow. Burial will be in Van Buren Cemetery in Potosi. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Potosi-wis Grant-county-wis Crematory Potosi Funeral Home Worship Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime salon owner readies for retirement, but new owners to take over Book research uncovers oddball occurrences in Dubuque area in late 1970s Dubuque County garage fire causes $25,000 in damage Authorities: Intoxicated driver injured in rollover crash in Grant County Bell ringer overcomes challenges, brings joy to holiday season