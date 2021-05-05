Charles DuWayne Christian, 80, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, April 25th, 2021.
DuWayne was born on May 4th, 1940, to Charles H. and Tresel G. Christian in Tucson, AZ. After graduating Willcox High School in 1958, he went on to become an electrical lineman until his retirement in 2002.
DuWayne was a passionate gardener and loved to woodwork.
Anyone that knew DuWayne knew that he was the most loving and caring man. His family meant so much to him. He was predeceased by wife, Josephine G. Christian; and his beloved brother, Ishmaal Christian; and sisters, Betty J. Bird, and Billye T. Duncan.
He is survived by his large family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be painfully missed by all.
Donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital on his behalf.
There will be a family gathering to celebrate his life at a later date.
When tomorrow starts without me, And I am not there to see, If the sun should rise and find your eyes, And filled with tears for me, I wish so much you wouldn’t cry, The way you did that day, While thinking of the many things we didn’t get to say, I know how much you loved me, As much as I love you, And each time that you think of me, I know you’ll miss me to, But when tomorrow starts without me,
Please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, And took me by the hand, And said my place was ready, In heaven far above, And that I’d have to leave behind, All those I dearly loved.