Donald L. “Don” Lakin, of Dubuque, died Monday, October 5, 2020, in his home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Livestream of the funeral can be viewed at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.
Don is the husband of Margaret Lakin. He was born in Indiana on December 30, 1924, to the late Oscar and Mary Lakin.
Don was an engineer at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works for over 35 years until his retirement in 1982. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church where he was an elder for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years and three daughters.
He was preceded in death by his son, John L. Lakin, in 1974.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.