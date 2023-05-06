BENTON, Wis. — Jean M. Hartzell, 100, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center, Dubuque, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at United Methodist Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Pastor Ed Santiago officiating. Burial will be in Orangeville, Illinois. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Jean was born on February 17, 1923, in Stephenson County, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Lucille (Fox) Gibler. She was united in marriage to Nathan Hartzell on May 12, 1945, in Freeport, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 24, 2006.
Jean moved to Benton in 1951 and bought Clover Farm Store with her husband. In 1974, they bought a grocery store in Warren, Illinois and Jean worked there until her retirement in 2007. Jean was a member of the Benton United Methodist Church and the Fortnightly Club. She enjoyed gardening as well as attending and selling items at flea markets and craft shows. Jean loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her favorite activities was reading books to them.
Jean is survived by a daughter, Vicki Farrey, Benton; a son, Robert (Mary) Hartzell, Warren, IL; seven grandchildren, Colleen (Dana) Homb, Two Rivers, WI, Kari (Nick) Coffey, Stockton, IL, Matt (Mandy) Hartzell, Warren, IL, Jason Hartzell, Lena, IL, Rachel (Jeff) Schelberger, Warren, IL, Brandon (Ashley) Hartzell, Warren, IL, and Stephanie (Marshall) Hughes, Stockton, IL; and 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two children, Jill Hartzell, in infancy, and Harry Hartzell; a son-in-law, Keith Farrey; a sister, Marilyn (Earl) Walton; and a brother, Robert (Dawn) Gibler.
In lieu of flowers, a Jean M. Hartzell Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to thank the staff of Stonehill Health Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Jean.
