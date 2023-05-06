BENTON, Wis. — Jean M. Hartzell, 100, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Stonehill Health Center, Dubuque, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at United Methodist Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Pastor Ed Santiago officiating. Burial will be in Orangeville, Illinois. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Jean was born on February 17, 1923, in Stephenson County, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Lucille (Fox) Gibler. She was united in marriage to Nathan Hartzell on May 12, 1945, in Freeport, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 24, 2006.

