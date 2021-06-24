CASCADE, Iowa — Duane G. Schlemme, 78, of Cascade, Iowa, and formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home in Cascade, Iowa, with his wife by his side.
Visitation for Duane will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. A K.C. Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friends may also call after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, at the funeral home. Anyone not able to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Duane Schlemme family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, Iowa 52033
Services for Duane will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
He was born October 13, 1942, in Monticello, Iowa, son of George and Marie (Koppes) Schlemme. He received his education in the rural Bernard schools. On October 24, 1961, he was united in marriage to Muriel Manternach at the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. The couple farmed in the Bernard area. In 2000, they moved to Cascade and Duane worked for Cascade Lumber and Mfg. They also cleaned St. Martin’s Church.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish, a member of the 4th Degree Dubourg Assembly #1573 and Cascade Knights of Columbus Council #930.
He is survived by his wife, Muriel Schlemme, of Cascade; one daughter, Linda (Bill “Buffy”) Boffeli, of Cascade; two sons, Loras (Shellie) Schlemme, of Cascade, and Lyle (Tina) Schlemme, of Iowa Falls; nine grandchildren, Laura Cook, Lisa (Adam) Long and Lacey Boffeli, Kylie (fiance, Logan Kempel), Colton and Kennedy Schlemme, Alexa, Olivia and Devin Schlemme; four great-grandchildren, Dylan and Brayden Cook, Isabelle and Alice Long; one sister, Marlene Ann (Bob) Gernes, of Des Moines; three nieces, Marie Gernes (John Heggen), Rebecca Gernes (James Anthofer), Kathryn (Ryan) Meyer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Katie Rockzein, of Anamosa, Joe (JoAnn) Manternach, Ralph (Rita) Manternach, both of Cascade, Loras (Donna) Manternach, of Masonville, Joan Hoffmann, Ronnie Manternach (& friend, Linda), Lois (Alan) Gravel and Lester (Mary Ellen) Manternach, all of Cascade; a sister-in-law, Lois Manternach, of Cascade; two step sisters, Jeanette Callahan, of Dubuque, and Pat Manders, of Dubuque; and numerous Manternach nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Theresa Schlemme; sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence (Harry) Schockemoehl, Clarence (Eleanor) Quint, Herman (Veronica) Welter, Alvina (Robert) Greif, Eva Mae (Elmer) Klocke, Harry Rockzein, Sr. Irmina Manternach, Larry Manternach, Tom Hoffmann, Bridget Manternach, Jack Callahan, Don and Mary Manders; his step-mother-in-law, Millie Manders-Manternach; and his father and mother-in-law, Joe and Amelia (Kelchen) Manternach.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Above and Beyond Hospice Care, especially nurses, Megan and Lindsey and Sherry Kelchen, ARNP for all their exceptional care of Duane and his family.