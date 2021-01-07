Verna E. Metz Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Jan 7, 2021 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Verna E. Metz, 89, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Complete arrangements are pending at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today