SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Lezlie A. Blum, age 56 of Shullsburg, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI.

She was born June 22, 1966, in Waterloo, IA the daughter of Gary E. Smith and Linda P. Stufflebeam-Smith-Dillon. Lezlie graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1984. She was united in marriage to Dennis J. Blum on July 19, 1997 in New Diggings, WI.

