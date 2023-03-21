SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Lezlie A. Blum, age 56 of Shullsburg, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI.
She was born June 22, 1966, in Waterloo, IA the daughter of Gary E. Smith and Linda P. Stufflebeam-Smith-Dillon. Lezlie graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1984. She was united in marriage to Dennis J. Blum on July 19, 1997 in New Diggings, WI.
Lezlie is survived by her husband: Dennis J. Blum; mother: Linda (Daniel) Dillon of Warren, IL; her children: Ronald Leifker, Kris Leifker, and Lacey (Connor) Lehmkuhl all of Shullsburg; 4 grandchildren; Aiden M. Leifker, Lily A. Bass, Bentley J. Lehmkuhl and Lyndyn M. Lehmkuhl; one brother: Timothy Smith of Madison, WI; two sisters: Laurie Smith Starr of Shullsburg and LeAnn (Chris) Wurtzbacher of Gratiot, WI; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father: Gary Smith; her grandparents: Arlie and Arlene Stufflebeam and Albert Smith and Viola Madlom.
Lezlie was a friend of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. She enjoyed working with flowers, reading, taking care of her cats, collecting Angel figurines, and watching movies. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren creating memories they will all remember forever.
A Celebration of Lezlie’s life will be held Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church (226 W. Church St, Shullsburg). The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Lezlie’s name.
