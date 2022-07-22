PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Kathy P. Magby, 75, of New Glarus, Wisconsin, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Private family memorial services will be at the Melby Funeral Home, with burial of cremains at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Kathy was born on January 7, 1947 in Ottawa, Kansas, daughter of Harold and Bernice (Chase) Brown. She was married to John Magby Jr. in 1972 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Mineral Point. For many years, Kathy had an in-home daycare, then worked for Williams Truck and Tractor, Platteville Antiques, and finished her career at Lands’ End. She enjoyed crafting, dancing, horse back riding and following her daughters as they participated in rodeos. She was an avid Packer and Iowa Hawkeye fan.
Kathy is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Bill) Ortiz and Miranda (Scott) Bartels; 4 grandchildren, Robert, Jacob and Laura Bartels and Cooper Olson; sisters, Linda (Carl) Ballard and Kim (Brown) Werner (Pete Klapatch); brother, Michael Brown; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Stacy (Carl) Fry, Melissa (Jeremy) Danner, Caleb (fiance, Jamie Pitts) Brown, Josh Brown, Spenser, Cody, Tanner and Cooper Buss, Luke Fry, Garrett Starr, Jayce Brown and Jaelynne Winfrey. She was preceded in death by her parents, companion in life, Louis Corell, father and mother-in-law, Leroy and Darlene Magby and sister-in-law, Diane Hubbard.
