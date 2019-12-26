Virginia E. “Trixie” (Ritt) Schmitt, 86, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 9:28 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Luther Manor, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Trixie’s life, family and friends may visit from noon until 4:45 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5131 Sherrill Road. To honor Trixie’s life, funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Trixie was born on January 8, 1933, in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of Alfred and Viola (Gansemer) Ritt.
Trixie was born and raised in Balltown before moving to Sherrill where she would become an active member of the community and would serve as the City Clerk for 30 years. She was united in marriage to Melvin “Boots” Schmitt on April 22, 1952, in Balltown. Sadly, they were blessed with only 15 short years together before Boots was called home on July 20, 1967. Trixie was always a hard worker and would put her talents to good use with ARA Food Service at John Deere for 30 years, as well as at The Barn in Sherrill for 12 years. She was a faith filled woman and longtime active member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church. Trixie had a green thumb and would put in a large garden every year, full of strawberries, and would turn the fruits of her labor into incredible dishes in the kitchen. No one ever left Trixie’s hungry or thirsty, as she always had an ice cold Diet Pepsi nearby. She had an outgoing personality and truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, whether it be playing cards, sitting and visiting or traveling on an organized bus trip. We are deeply saddened at the loss of our vibrant and loving mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend in our daily lives. We love you more than words can ever truly express and will miss you dearly.
Those left to cherish Trixie’s memory include her children, Janice “Mabel” (John) Freiburger, of Peosta, Iowa, Dennie (Deb) Schmitt, of Sherrill, Iowa, David “Chip” Schmitt, of Sherrill, Joyce (Frank) Freiburger, of Dubuque, and Dale “Skinny” Schmitt, of Dubuque; her former daughter-in-law, Crystal (Leddy Bastien) Schmitt, Sherrill; her grandchildren, Matt (Jenny) Freiburger, Sarah (Brad) Petitgout, Katie Hayes, Amanda “Pudge” Freiburger, Becky Schmitt, Rob (Katie) Schmitt, Justin (Stacey) Schmitt, Kyle Schmitt, Chad Schmitt, Jordan Freiburger, Ellie (Cody “Mote”) Wintermote, Chase (Rose) Schmitt, Cody (Nicole) Schmitt and Cathryn (Luke Marburger) Schmitt; her 20 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Doris Mae Brimeyer, of Sherrill, Pat (Jerome) Clemen, of Holy Cross and Donald (Doris) Ritt, of Balltown; and her in-laws, Donnie Schmitt, of Sherrill, Lucy Schmitt, of Dubuque, and Mary Schmitt, of Dubuque.
Trixie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin “Boots” Schmitt; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jake and Louisa (Lochner) Schmitt; and her in-laws, Marie (Harry) Heitzman, Lou (Ralph) Roth, Rita (Paul) Kane, Dick Schmitt, Jerry Schmitt, Norman Schmitt, Clifford Brimeyer, Janet Schmitt and Dorraine (Leo) Frick.
Trixie’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to all of Trixie’s care givers at Luther Manor, especially Diane P. and Linda the bus driver and Mary. Also thanks to nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Sue, for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
