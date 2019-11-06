David J. Osterberger, 72, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Andy Upah officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Dubuque Marine Corps League, to honor David’s service in the United States military during the Vietnam War. Friends may call from 3 until 8 p.m. today at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, where a wake service will begin at 7:30 p.m.
David was born on December 24, 1946, in Dubuque, the son of Gerald and Mildred (Ward) Osterberger. He married Karen Schadler on February 28, 1970.
Christmas was a special time for Dave. He enjoyed decorating the house and the tree to make it special for his family. He also enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing and had a talent of making Cub Scout pinewood derby cars to perfection. He won multiple best in show awards.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Jasen (Michele) Osterberger, and their children, Lucas, Brady, Samuel and Jack, of Marion, Iowa, and Ryan (Wendy) Osterberger, and their children, Ashley, Meghan and Lindsey, of Dubuque; brother, James Osterberger; sister, Ann (Steve) Seamer; sister-in-law, Rita Osterberger; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Richard.
David worked for Conlon Construction for 39 years. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Conlon Construction. He was blessed to have been employed by a generous and caring company.
Memorials may be given to the Dubuque Boys and Girls Club.