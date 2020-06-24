Margaret Ann Coble, 78, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, due to a tragic car accident.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, and will be live-streamed on the funeral home Facebook page for those unable to attend. Rev Tom Shinkle will officiate. Interment will be at Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Margaret was born July 27, 1941, in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Ralph and Edna (VanOrsdoll) Hutton. She married Walter “Dick” Coble on October 20, 1957. Margaret graduated from nursing school at NICC in Peosta. Early in her career, she was employed as a travelling nurse, and later with the Sisters of St. Francis in Dubuque, until her retirement. Margaret enjoyed bowling, camping, and traveling. Word search puzzles and playing cards with the grandkids were favorite pastimes. She was an avid Hawkeyes fan. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who loved cooking for her family and spending time with family and friends. Searching for the perfect gift to give was a specialty of Margaret’s, and Christmas was her favorite holiday.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter “Dick” Coble, of Dubuque; her son, Russell (Diane) Coble, of Johnston, IA; her daughter, Sherri (Larry) Tscharner, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Nicole Tscharner, of North Liberty, IA, Kara (Russell) Simon, of Dubuque and their children Madelyn and Ashton, Austin Coble of Iowa City, Chris Coble of Sioux City, and Tristan Coble, of Johnston, and Jim Coble and his children Madison and Breceis “Bree”; her brother Cloyce (Linda) Hutton, of Linby, IA; her in-laws, Joann (Kenneth) Davis, of Bloomfield, IA, Alice Coble, of Hedrick, IA, Dan (Lola) Coble, Susan (Rick) Huseman, and Sheila (Pat) Brehm, all of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Lee Coble; her parents; her parents-in-law, Walter and Ruth Coble; and her siblings-in-law Larry, Roger, and Jerry Coble.
Memorials may be made to the Margaret Coble Memorial Fund for later donation to her favorite charities.