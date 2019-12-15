ALBUQUERQUE — Connie Hutton, 75, of Albuquerque, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, in her daughter’s home in Las Vegas, where she was in hospice care following treatment for brain cancer.
She was born on January 15, 1944, to Joseph and Evelyn Friedman, of Farley, IA.
After graduating from St. Joseph High School in Farley in 1962, Connie moved to Des Moines to attend the American Institute of Business. She married Michael Hutton in 1969. In 1978 they built their restaurant, Hutton’s Stone Hearth Inn, in Decorah, IA. After Mike’s untimely death in 1980, Connie moved her family to Albuquerque, NM, in 1986. There she continued her education in accounting, the field she worked in until she retired.
She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She enjoyed time with her extended family and friends. She loved to read books and travel. You may have crossed paths with her while she sipped mojitos in Havana, Cuba, or rode alongside with her on safari in South Africa. She also loved politics and college sports. True to her Iowa heritage, she was a Hawkeye fan. Most notably, she loved to cook, entertain, and listen to music.
Waiting for Connie in the afterlife are her parents; her husband; her in-laws, Bo and Lilian Hutton, Skip Hutton, and Jack and Patricia Burgmeier and their sons Ted and Andy.
Those who will miss her beyond measure are her son, Derek (Amy) and their children Aidan and Emma; her daughter, Merredith Hutton and her son Kinnick; her siblings, Jan (Sr. Richelle), Becky (Dick) Sisco, Philip (Melanie), Chuck and Jack (Maureen) Friedman; her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Hutton; and her nieces and nephews. She also found love in the Collins, Buggs and Petersen families, and a special boy named Jeremy.
Connie’s request was that, in her memory, loved ones consider learning CPR, a class she herself taught and valued for its life-saving power. There will be no memorial fund, instead, her family requests donating your time to an organization in your community.
A celebration of Connie’s life will be held at a future date.
Her family would like to thank Seasons Hospice Facility and Gloria Santiago.