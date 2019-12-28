SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Marie Janet Meis, OP, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at St. Dominic Villa.
Her funeral Mass will be at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The wake service will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
She taught in parish schools in Chicago, Ill., Portage, Wis., Omaha, Neb., and Los Angeles, Calif., and served as school principal at St. Richard, Omaha, and Sts. Peter and Paul, Wheat Ridge, Col. From 1983 to 1986, she was co-director of the Sinsinawa D.E.C. From 1992-2004 she assisted in the Western Province office, before volunteering at Sinsinawa for five years. She came to St. Dominic Villa in 2009.
Patricia Clare Meis was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, March 12, 1925, to Fred and Margaret (Unthank) Meis.
She is survived by nieces; nephews; and her Dominican Sisters.
Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.