CUBA CITY, Wis. — Delbert C. Dailey, 94, of Cuba City, Wis., passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the new location of Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, where friends may call after 10 a.m. until time of services. Pastor Jasmine Tesdahl will be officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at the Hillside Cemetery in Platteville, Wis.
Delbert was born on June 7, 1925, to Clyde and Alma (Kramer) Dailey, in Platteville. He married Marion Kuhls on February 11, 1956, in Platteville. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Delbert worked all of his life as a farmer until his retirement in 1990, after which he and Marion moved to their home in Cuba City.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. He enjoyed reading, music, traveling, family reunions and reminiscing of stories with his family, friends and local farmers. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Delbert is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marion; three children, Randy (Sue) Dailey, Jan (Tod) Windsor and Brian Dailey; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Jennie) Dailey, Jenny Dailey, Haven Windsor, Andrew Windsor and Jacob (fiancee, Mariah Hargrafen) Dailey; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Madyson Dailey; a brother-in-law, Francis (Donna) Kuhls; and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Kuhls; along with nieces, nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Barbara; and a sister, Mary Femrite.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Delbert C. Dailey memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.