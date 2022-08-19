WAUKON, Iowa — Helen E. Christianson, 80, of Waukon, IA, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Patty Elwood Center in Cresco. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 20th, at 11:00 AM at Old East Paint Creek Lutheran Church in rural Waterville with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services on Saturday at the church. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling arrangements.
Helen Evelyn Christianson was born February 13, 1942, in the Village Creek area of Lansing, IA, the daughter of Arthur and Ardis (Wilder) Cole. She attended Village Creek country school before graduating from Lansing High School. On November 23, 1963, Helen married Charles Alfred Christianson at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She worked at McGregor Electronics until her son was born; Helen then stayed on the family farm in Waterville to work, milk cows, and raise her kids. She also was a substitute cook at the Waterville school during this time. Later, she worked at her sister-in-law’s clothing store, the Queen Shop, in Waukon. After selling the milk cows, Helen decided to work for Northern Engraving in Waukon until she retired in 2006.
On March 3, 1965, Helen was baptized at Old East Paint Creek Lutheran Church in rural Waterville, where she remained a member for the rest of her life. She and Charles enjoyed restoring cars in their younger years and were a part of the Allamakee Antique Auto Club. They particularly liked Chevy and Ford cars and, at one point, owned a couple Model Ts and Model As. Helen liked gardening and growing flowers as well. Her all-time favorite activity was socializing. She loved going for breakfast at the S&D Café in Waukon, playing cards, and spending time with family, friends, and her special fur baby Bella.
Helen is survived by her two children: Steve (Marie) Christianson of Decorah and Julie (Dennis) Herman of Lansing; three grandchildren: Ross (fiancée Makenzie Gavle) Christianson of Waterville, Kirsten (David) Burrett of Decorah, and Avery (friend Jay Limpoco) of Madison, WI; two great-grandchildren: John and Henry Burrett; and two brothers: Myron (Sandy) Cole of Dubuque and Duane Cole of Castalia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Charles in 2001.
