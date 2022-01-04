Erma M. Soppe, 76, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleray-Peosta. Burial will be at a later date in St. John’s Cemetery in Placid, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you