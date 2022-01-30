Sharon J. Belden Telegraph Herald Jan 30, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKADER, Iowa — Sharon J. Belden, 53, of Elkader, died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Garnavillo Community Center.Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elkader-iowa Clayton-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today