ELKADER, Iowa — Sharon J. Belden, 53, of Elkader, died on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Garnavillo Community Center.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

