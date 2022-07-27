ASBURY, Iowa — Nancy J. Chapman, of Asbury, died suddenly at home on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 28, at Egelhof, Siegert, and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 J.F. Kennedy Road. A wake service will be held at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.