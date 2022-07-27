ASBURY, Iowa — Nancy J. Chapman, of Asbury, died suddenly at home on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 28, at Egelhof, Siegert, and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 J.F. Kennedy Road. A wake service will be held at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Steven Rosonke officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Nancy was born on February 16, 1938, daughter of Paul and Melinda (Hermes) Gleason. She was the oldest of three children. She attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from high school at Immaculate Conception. On June 18, 1960, Nancy married the love of her life, George Chapman at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Nancy got great joy from participating in the Barn Community Theater and singing with the Dubuque Chorale. She was also an avid reader, but her greatest blessing was her family. She loved to gather her family all together and visit. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren.
Nancy and George loved searching out antiques together. They spent every wedding anniversary and an Autumn holiday each year in Door County. The also spent 19 winters in Arizona escaping the Iowa cold. They developed a large group of great Snow Bird friends there.
Nancy is survived by her five children: Mark (Kelly) Chapman of Dubuque, Iowa and their children Zachary (Sara) Chapman and Samantha (Jake) Armour; Scott Chapman of Oak View, CA and his children Randy (Jody) Chapman, Chelsea (Donald) Davidson and Colby Chapman; David (Laurie) Chapman of Phoenix, AZ and their children, Ryan Chapman, Kristin (Destiney Ryder) Chapman, and Alex (Christina Barry) Chapman; Amy (Thomas) Wagner of Asbury, IA and their children Andrew (Leah) Wagner, and Abby Wagner; and Nick Chapman of Asbury, IA and his children Haley, Chloe and Noah; and seven great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Hunter, Asher, Addison, Olivia, and Veda.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George, her brother, Jack Gleason and her sister, Sandy Rich.
The family would like to express their thanks to the Asbury Volunteer EMTs and Fire Department, and Nancy’s special friend, Kathy Hamel, for their outstanding effort with Nancy on Friday night.
