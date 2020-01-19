EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Vernon G. Goldhagen, 86, of East Dubuque, IL., passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena, IL.
In keeping with Vernon’s wishes, there will be no visitation, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
He was born on July 30, 1933, in Elizabeth, IL., the son of Henry and Regina (Banwarth) Goldhagen. He married Darlene M. Kuhn, daughter of Walter and Evelyn (Banfield) Kuhn, on April 23, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at Sinsinawa, WI. She preceded him in death in 1987.
Vernon served 20 years in the U.S. Navy, and was then employed for 15 years at the San Diego Post Office in CA.
Surviving are his son, Paul “Tony” (Geri) Goldhagen, of Chula Vista, CA; his brother, Richard (Nancy) Goldhagen; and sisters, Margie (Herb) Havertape, Mary Lu Leibold and Carol (Norm) Niemeyer.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his sons, Steven and Vernon G. Jr. “Butch”; a sister, Jeanette Rigdon; brothers-in-law, Dick Rigdon and Jim Leibold. Also in-laws, Lois (Tony) Heller, Walter, Jr. (Pat) Kuhn, Melvin (Barbara) Kuhn and Jim Kuhn.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
