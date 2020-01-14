EARLVILLE, Iowa — Thomas G. Hoefer, 81, of Earlville, Iowa, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home in Earlville.
The family will greet friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville, with a Scripture Service at 2 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville, officiated by Reverend Jim Goerend, with an additional visitation from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville.
Tom was born July 19, 1938, in New Vienna, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Rose (Tauke) Hoefer. He graduated from Winthrop High School. Tom served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. On October 17, 1964, he was united in marriage to Karen Kay Short. Tom spent most of his working career managing Great Plaines Supply Company in Earlville and later worked in sales at Hutchison Lumber until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earlville and the Earlville American Legion Post 436. Tom enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities. He was a selfless person, always putting others first. Tom will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Tom is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Karen Hoefer, of Earlville; two sons, Gregory Hoefer, of Peosta, Iowa, and David (Molly) Hoefer, of Earlville; daughter, Tina (Mike) Schellhorn, of Urbana, Iowa; six grandchildren, Emma and Rebecca Hoefer, Evan and MacKenzie Hoefer, and Drew and Ellie Schellhorn; sister, Marlene (Allen) Johnson, of Ankeny, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Helen Hoefer, of Fairbank, Iowa, Shirley Mae Short (Ron Nekola), of Jesup, Iowa, and Marg (Randy) Rowland, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one brother-in-law, Pat Decker, of Winthrop, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Rose Hoefer; one brother, Daniel Hoefer; parents-in-law, Vince and Bernice Short; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Dick Putz; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Hoefer.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Charles Parker, Dr. Tim King, Dr. Eric Engelman, Hospice of Dubuque, and the many nurses and doctors at Mercy One and Medical Associates of Dubuque. Also, a special thank-you to the Earlville ambulance crew.
Please share a memory of Thomas at www.murdoch funerlahome.com under obituaries.