DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary P. Bildstein, 100, of Dyersville, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Mary was born November 26, 1920, in Colby, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank and Anna (Regal) Gerken. She married Joseph H. Bildstein on February 18, 1941. Joseph preceded Mary in death on November 11, 1988.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Roger) Knipper, of Monticello, and Jeanie (Tim) Hartman, of Cedar Rapids; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two daughters, Patricia Lammers and Karolyn Smith; three brothers; and a sister.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pennington Square Assisted Living and Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center.