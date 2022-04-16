Kenneth A. Clemen, 78, of Dubuque, died on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Church of the Nativity.

