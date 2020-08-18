POTOSI, Wis. — Gerald P. “Jerry” Eastlick, age 79, of Potosi, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster.
He was born on December 24, 1940, the son of Cecil and Ruth (Geyer) Eastlick. Jerry graduated from Potosi High School in 1959. On August 5, 1961, he was united in marriage to Margaret L. Oyen at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson. Together they farmed in Potosi Township. Jerry also worked at John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works, drove truck for Kowalski Kieler Inc., and was employed in construction. In later years, he operated G P Eastlick Hauling Company. Jerry was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, enjoyed watching NASCAR, westerns and basketball. He dearly loved his family and attending his grandchildren’s activities.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Margaret; a daughter, Wendy S. Reuter; grandchildren: Paige A. Clauer, Preston Reuter and Jacob Eastlick; two great-grandsons: Ryder and Maverick Clauer; a brother, Rodney (Fran) Eastlick; a sister, Vicki (Bob) Guler; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, Cecil and Ruth, Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Rick; a grandson-in-law, Tyler Clauer; his father and mother-in-law, Peter and Celestine Oyen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Family and friends may call on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, 1234 S. Madison, Lancaster and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and masks will be required at the funeral Mass at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is serving the family.
