WATERVILLE, Iowa — Helen “Chris” Lorraine McShane, 87, of Waterville, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa, after a short stay.
A Public Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state and federal guidance on gatherings will be followed. Funeral visitations are considered a mass gathering and limited to 10-person gathering limit. The family would like the visitation open to the public, but with the state gathering limits, we will be implementing a rotation of 10 visitors at a time. A private visitation and service for immediate family only will be held Saturday morning, May 23, 2020. Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Smithfield Cemetery, rural Monona, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of McGregor, Iowa, is assisting the family.