Ann Beckman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, Church of the Resurrection.
Anne Mae D. Bradley, Dubuque — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Celebration of life: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Roger Bradshaw, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, Holy Cross (Iowa) Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Gerald Brown, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3:30 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the funeral home.
John J. Brown, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, St. Raphael Cathedral.
William J. Habel, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lydia M. Kann, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
John W. Lansing, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Judith F. Meyer, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Catfish Charlie’s.
Lynne I. Montgomery, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Benton. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
James J. Schumann, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Keith Teasdale, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
