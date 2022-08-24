CLINTON, Iowa — William B. Bicksler III, 87, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Bill Bicksler (Bix) was born on January 4, 1935, in Easton, Pennsylvania, the son of Richard and Pauline (Hall) Bicksler. After graduating from Orrville High School in Orrville, Ohio, Bill served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957, and married Lindra Copley on June 26, 1963, in Auburn, Indiana.

