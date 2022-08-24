CLINTON, Iowa — William B. Bicksler III, 87, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Bill Bicksler (Bix) was born on January 4, 1935, in Easton, Pennsylvania, the son of Richard and Pauline (Hall) Bicksler. After graduating from Orrville High School in Orrville, Ohio, Bill served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957, and married Lindra Copley on June 26, 1963, in Auburn, Indiana.
Bill had a passion for photography throughout his life and owned a studio, Photography by Bill Bicksler in Dubuque, IA in the 1970s. Bill was also a structural designer and salesperson with RockTenn and Waldorf Packaging in Clinton.
Bill was an avid golfer and active in his community, he served on the Riverboat Days committee for many years. Bill acted in several plays at The Barn in Dubuque and The Showboat in Clinton, in addition to finding roles in locally filmed television shows and movies. He enjoyed being with dear friends, new and old, feeding and watching backyard birds, listening to all genres of music, and bragging about his kids and grandchildren (and grand-dogs). He never missed an opportunity to take someone’s photo or to make someone laugh…he made Lindra laugh every day.
Bill is survived by his wife: Lindra of Clinton; his children: Stephen (Bonnie) Bicksler of Upland, California, Terry DeStefano of Dubuque, Iowa, Jenifer (Jeff) Shoemate of Mound, Minnesota, William (Kelly) Bicksler, IV of Prosper, Texas; 12 grandchildren: Alex, Eric, Laura, Jessica, Joseph, Ana, Casey, Carly, Whitney, Chandler, Cole, and Kennedy; his great-granddaughter: Amelia; and his brother: David (Laurel) Bicksler of Hodgenville, Kentucky, and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Bicksler, Jr.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 12:00 Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the First Congregational Church in Clinton, immediately followed by the funeral service. The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
