SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Mary Joan Webber age 92 of Shullsburg, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Lafayette County Manor in Darlington, WI. She was born June 20, 1930, in Shullsburg, the daughter of James (Ray) and Catherine (McManus) Harwick. She lived most of her life in Shullsburg where she graduated from Shullsburg High School in the class of 1948. After high school she went on to marry Robert L. Webber on June 30, 1951, at St. Rapheal Cathedral in Dubuque, IA. Joan worked for C.O. Bergener Law Office and later for Calumet & Heckle Mining Company both in Shullsburg. On May 8, 1972, she began working for Micro Switch where she was happily employed until her retirement on November 6, 1998.

Joan is survived by her children: Jane (Tom) Jean of Darlington, Nancy (Howard Hodgson) Carrier of Shullsburg, Patrick (Carolyn) Webber of Bettendorf, IA, Susan (Patrick) Ryan of Pecatonica, IL, Jon (Cathy) Webber of Lenexa, KS, and Lisa Temple of Knoxville, TN; daughter-in-law: Rhonda Webber of Eldridge, IA; 23 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Marian Temple of Janesville, WI; and one sister-in-law: Gloria Harwick of Williston, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob in 2006; son Michael Webber in 2006; granddaughter, Heather Bennett in infancy; brother, John Harwick; sister-in-law, Fran Webber; and brothers-in-law, Bill Webber and Roger Temple.

