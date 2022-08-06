SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Mary Joan Webber age 92 of Shullsburg, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Lafayette County Manor in Darlington, WI. She was born June 20, 1930, in Shullsburg, the daughter of James (Ray) and Catherine (McManus) Harwick. She lived most of her life in Shullsburg where she graduated from Shullsburg High School in the class of 1948. After high school she went on to marry Robert L. Webber on June 30, 1951, at St. Rapheal Cathedral in Dubuque, IA. Joan worked for C.O. Bergener Law Office and later for Calumet & Heckle Mining Company both in Shullsburg. On May 8, 1972, she began working for Micro Switch where she was happily employed until her retirement on November 6, 1998.
Joan is survived by her children: Jane (Tom) Jean of Darlington, Nancy (Howard Hodgson) Carrier of Shullsburg, Patrick (Carolyn) Webber of Bettendorf, IA, Susan (Patrick) Ryan of Pecatonica, IL, Jon (Cathy) Webber of Lenexa, KS, and Lisa Temple of Knoxville, TN; daughter-in-law: Rhonda Webber of Eldridge, IA; 23 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; one sister, Marian Temple of Janesville, WI; and one sister-in-law: Gloria Harwick of Williston, ND. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob in 2006; son Michael Webber in 2006; granddaughter, Heather Bennett in infancy; brother, John Harwick; sister-in-law, Fran Webber; and brothers-in-law, Bill Webber and Roger Temple.
Joan was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg and its CCW. She cherished the time she spent with her family and always enjoyed attending and cheering on her children and grandchildren at any of their sporting or extracurricular events. In her free time, Joan liked to read magazines, pray the Rosary, and always loved her Walmart trips with her daughters. Joan and Bob spent many relaxing nights sitting on their front porch watching the birds and other excitement that was going on in the neighborhood throughout the years. Her legacy of caring and kindness, patience and faith will live through her family. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Father Peter Lee officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg (235 N. Judgment St., Shullsburg WI, 53586) where the Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 PM. The Erickson Funeral home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Lafayette County Manor for their wonderful care of Joan.
For those who prefer, a memorial may be made to St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgment St., Shullsburg, WI 53586) in Joan’s name.
