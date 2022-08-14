Kayne P. Clancy-Lincicum, age 25, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey suddenly on August 7, 2022. To honor Kayne’s life, his Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Mueller Memorial Chapel at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue in Dubuque, with Deacon Jim Luksetich officiating. Family and friends of Kayne’s are invited to visit and fellowship from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the chapel prior to the service.
Kayne was born on March 3, 1997, in Dubuque, IA. John and Colleen Clancy-Lincicum are his parents. He grew up with a good-hearted and protective spirit which he carried proudly throughout all of his too short walk among us. Kayne has spent the last 3 years working as a plumber’s apprentice with Brecke Mechanical Contractors and the Local #125. He was an excellent plumber and you can see some of Kayne’s handywork at locations such as Rusty Taco and the Amazon building in Dubuque. He helped to develop his strong work ethic at Linwood Cemetery prior to beginning his new career as a plumber. He was very active in his life outside of work and always enjoyed any opportunity to be in the outdoors, especially if a fishing pole in hand could fit into his schedule somehow. He spent many hours with his dad on the water’s edge as he taught him how to fish. Kayne also spent over 14 years of his youth playing hockey. He spent his early years with the Dubuque Stars, played for a few leagues in New Mexico, and his final stint was with the Ice Wolves in Dodgeville. Kayne was a competitive and highly physical athlete who always enjoyed the opportunity to play and the challenges that came along with it. He also invested his time and talents with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu where he could diligently exercise his stubborn side into a competitive edge. Kayne was a kind young man, with a determined mindset, and a humorous side when the time was appropriate. It is beyond our comprehension to understand why he’s had to leave us so soon and we can only hope to find some peace in our tragically broken hearts in time.
Thank you, Kayne, for teaching us how important it is to give your best in all that we do and may the abundance of memories which you leave behind now help to ease our pain through the most difficult days ahead. May the Lord bless you and keep you until we all meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Kayne include his loving parents, Colleen “Kelly” Clancy-Lincicum, Dubuque, IA, and John Lincicum, Elizabeth, IL; his sisters, Kathryn Clancy-Lincicum, Fargo, N.D., and Abby Howerton, Kansas City, MO; his grandparents, John G. Lincicum, Elizabeth, IL, and Joan Steffen, Asbury, IA; his aunt and uncle, Deb (Mark) Rothweiler, Dubuque, IA, and Larry (Barb) Steffen, Dubuque, IA; along with numerous other extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Kayne was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorrance (Rosemary) Clancy, Mary E. “Betsy” Lincicum, and Lawrence Steffen.
In lieu of flowers, a Kayne P. Lincicum memorial fund has been established which will be distributed among his favorite charities.
