HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Dennis R. Burbach, 67, of Hazel Green, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
A private burial will be held at Hazel Green Cemetery in Hazel Green. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Dennis was born on July 30, 1953, to Howard & Bervelee (Byrd) Burbach. He married Candice M. Carter on May 18, 1973, in New Diggings, WI. Dennis worked for 35 years at John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring on March 31, 2006. Dennis was a gearhead who could fix anything. He enjoyed restoring antique motorcycles and of, course, riding his motorcycles. If Dennis was your friend, he was a very special friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Candy. He was preceded in death by parents.
Online condolences may be left at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.