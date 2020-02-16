SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Helene Schoenhard, 89, of Stonehill Care Center, Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque and Scales Mound, IL, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at Holy Trinity Church in Scales Mound, with Fr. Howard Barch officiating. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Miller & Steinke Funeral Home, of Scales Mound, is serving the family.
Helene was born on July 3, 1930, in Janesville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Howard and Frances (Brady) Hillemeyer. She was united in marriage to Ralph G. “Bud” Schoenhard on July 18, 1953, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Shullsburg, WI. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2016.
Helene grew up in Shullsburg, WI. After graduating from Shullsburg High School, she spent five years in Rockford, IL, doing secretarial work while living with her aunts, Ann and Sally and her Grandma Brady.
After their marriage, she and Bud lived in Chicago, where she worked at Putnan Publishing Company. In 1957, they moved to Scales Mound where she made rearing her six children her number one priority. Later in life, she became a dedicated social worker for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Helene and Bud did extensive traveling throughout their 63 years of marriage, including all 50 states, many foreign countries, Ireland being their favorite. She loved watching the Packers with her family. As well as, shopping and going to the movies. Helene loved decorating and furnishing her home with antiques, many of which she refurbished.
Helene was very proud of her Irish family heritage. Discovering her and Bud’s family genealogy became her passion, spending countless hours in researching and locating cemeteries.
She enjoyed providing an infinite number of delicious meals at holidays and family gatherings; however, her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and her grandchildren.
Surviving are six children, Jill (Chuck) Staab, of Platteville, WI, James (Jeanne) Schoenhard, of Mercer, WI, Joan (Steve) Efken, of Miromar Lakes, FL, Jon (Lisa) Schoenhard, of Stockton, IL, Jean Schoenhard, of Kieler, WI, and Jennifer (Kirk) Friederick, of Dubuque; 12 grandchildren, Sandra (Rick) Pohle, Bob (Katie), Michael (Mary) and Nick (Jennifer) Schoenhard, Lori Ann (Mike) Simmons, Steve (Abbey) Efken, Jr., Ellie (fiance Christie Goelz) Efken, Mallory (Tyler) Hesselbacher, Alex Schmieder, Maggie, Ethan and Evan Friederick; 10 great-grandchildren, Jack Swenson, Cara, Sawyer and Lila Schoenhard, Jameson and Madden Efken, Jeremiah Schoenhard, Kallie and Aubrie Schoenhard and Charlotte Simmons; and a sister, Mary Jean (Ted) Vaughn, of Normal, IL.
Helene was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Frances; and a sister Joan Hillemeyer.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
The family wishes to give thanks to the nurses and staff of Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for the special care given to their mother.
Online condolences may be left for the family @ wwwm.millerfhed.com.